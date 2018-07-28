Twitter Argues It’s Not Shadowbanning Conservatives…And Accidentally Admits It’s Shadowbanning Conservatives

On Thursday, Twitter attempted to quell rumors of shadowbanning of conservatives — rumors backed by a VICE report showing that top-tier conservatives including Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel had seen their twitter handles downgraded in search results. Vijaya Gadde, the company’s legal, policy, trust and safety lead, and Kayvon Beykpour, the product lead, explained that everyone was getting the shadowbanning policy completely wrong.

The best definition we found is this: deliberately making someone’s content undiscoverable to everyone except the person who posted it, unbeknownst to the original poster.

We do not shadow ban. You are always able to see the tweets from accounts you follow (although you may have to do more work to find them, like go directly to their profile). And we certainly don’t shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.

So, just to get this straight, Twitter’s argument is that they aren’t preventing you from seeing the tweets of people you follow — they’re just requiring you to visit their Twitter pages directly. Which is shadowbanning. – READ MORE

In a blog post published Thursday, Twitter’s Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety Lead Vijaya Gadde and Kayvon Beykpour, the company’s Product Lead, offer up a convoluted explanation as to why conservatives are discriminated on the platform. “We do not shadow ban,” they claim. Instead, they write that Twitter deploys a series of “ranking models,” taking “many signals into consideration to best organize tweets for timely relevance.” The purpose of ranking tweets and search results is to best facilitate what the San Francisco-based company defines as a healthy conversation, an initiative launched in March “to improve the health of the public conversation” on the platform.

(…)

“But a close analysis of Twitter’s own public statements reveal that the company’s Orwellian, vaguely-defined mission to improve the ‘health’ of ‘public conversations’ led to a system that allows the left to abuse the platform’s algorithm in order to suppress their political opponents,” Bokhari adds.

The blog post goes on to say Twitter’s ranking model is allegedly designed to identify “bad-faith actors” — who they claim are engaged in divisive or manipulative discourse — and penalized such users with a lower ranking. Furthermore, the Silicon Valley behemoth saysit partly determines whether a user is a positive contributor to the platform’s “conversational health,” by what actions they take, including who one follows and retweets. – READ MORE

