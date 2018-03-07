True Pundit

Twitter Accused of Anti-Semitism, Bans Pro-Jewish Account

As Twitter remains focused on combating what it considers hate speech and other actions that violate the platform’s terms of use, several accounts have stepped forward with claims that they are being singled out for retributive action by the social media giant.

One such organization is Canary Mission, which bills itself as a pro-Israel coalition working to oppose anti-semitism.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, the group’s account was suspended last week, kicking off a series of moves that included multiple additional suspensions in recent days, each with a subsequent reinstatement by Twitter.

As for Canary Mission’s side of the public feud, it has cast this recent episode as evidence of Twitter’s “Jewish problem,” accusing the platform of unfairly targeting pro-Israel groups while allowing anti-semitic, white supremacist and terrorist accounts to continue sharing their messages.

A statement on behalf of the organization claims the account was initially blocked “without reason” on Feb. 24. That move came with a warning from Twitter that Canary Mission had engaged in “hateful conduct.” – READ MORE

