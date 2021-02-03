Twice-Failed Candidate Beto O’Rourke Considering Run For Texas Governor

Beto O’Rourke, who not only lost a U.S. Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) but also failed in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, said earlier this week he is considering a run for Texas governor.

Speaking to El Paso radio station KLAQ, O’Rourke said that running for Texas governor was “something I’m going to think about.” The next day, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was asked about a potential challenge from O’Rourke, the Texas Tribune reported.

“You’re talking about a person who says they want to run for governor who said, ‘Heck yes,’ he’s gonna come and take your guns,” Abbott said, referring to comments O’Rourke made while running in the Democratic primary. “Heck yes, he’s for open borders. Heck yes, he’s for killing the energy sector and fossil fuels in the state of Texas. I don’t think that’s gonna sell real well.”

O’Rourke responded on Twitter by claiming Abbott was personally responsible for the 36,000 Texas who died from COVID-19.- READ MORE

