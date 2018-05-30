Twice-deported illegal immigrant held in New York toddler’s disappearance, mom’s death

A twice-deported Mexican citizen was being held by immigration authorities Tuesday as police continue to search a rural New York town for a 14-month-old child feared dead after his mother’s body was found last week.

Evarardo Donoteo-Reyes, a 25-year-old who is in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is facing an evidence tampering charge after the body of his girlfriend, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, was found Wednesday in a wooded area of a farm in Sodus where the two lived and worked.

Hidalgo-Calderon’s child, Owen, was last seen on May 16 and an Amber Alert was issued surrounding his disappearance. The Amber Alert was abruptly canceled Tuesday morning, though authorities did not explain why. Reyes is not the child’s father and Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts expressed doubt Monday afternoon that Owen was safe.

“My hope is that he still is alive,” Virts said, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “But we have to look to reality here that he is concealed somewhere here on the farm.”

An ongoing search for the toddler, which has covered at least 600 acres so far, has turned up nothing.

On Wednesday, the body of his mother, 18-year-old Hidalgo-Calderon, was found between two logs and covered with soil and branches.

Donoteo-Reyes, caught on a hunter’s trail camera going in and out of the woods with a shovel, was arrested Wednesday night on charges of tampering with physical evidence. He has admitted to burying the woman but not killing her, and is a suspect in the homicide investigation, Virts said. – READ MORE

