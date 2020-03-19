Twerking Spring Breakers Party on South Florida Beaches Despite Social Distancing Orders

Hordes of young people defied orders to practice social distancing as coronavirus concerns steadily increase, congregating on South Florida beaches Tuesday despite official calls to limit social events to groups of ten.

The phenomenon speaks to the growing generational tension between younger Americans — who, as President Trump said, may feel “invincible” in this time of crisis — and older Americans who remain at a higher risk.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday the mass closure of bars and nightclubs as the coronavirus pandemic festers in the United States and in the state of Florida. He did not provide a stringent order for beaches in the Sunshine State but said the statewide position is in accordance with the CDC guidance of “no group on a beach more than ten.”

“You have to have distance apart if you’re going to be out there,” DeSantis said during Tuesday’s press conference. “So that will apply statewide.”

The governor noted that local officials could take more aggressive action depending on the situations in their respective communities. Officials in the Miami area, for example, have taken more aggressive action, with Miami Beach imposing a curfew on popular blocks of South Beach and shutting down public beaches “from Fifth through 15th streets — including Lummus Park” in South Beach. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --