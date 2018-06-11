Tweets tied to Drudge Report censored? Jack Dorsey singled out for ‘weird’ situation

A Twitter account that tweets out stories posted to the Drudge Report, a top right-leaning news aggregator, is accusing Twitter of sneaking into account settings and forcing a layer of censorship on tweets.

A tweet early Sunday, from a Twitter account that on a daily basis tweets out stories posted to the Drudge Report website, tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and demanded that the “weird” situation come to an end.

“Dear @jack please stop your staff from changing my account settings without my knowledge. I am not a porn star or terrorist. Just some dude retweeting a news source for now 10 years, based in [San Francisco], your hometown. Love @Twitter but it’s become weird,” the tweet said.

Dear @jack please stop your staff from changing my account settings without my knowledge. I am not a porn star or terrorist. Just some dude retweeting a news source for now 10 years, based in SF, your hometown. Love @Twitter but it's become weird. pic.twitter.com/wA9KRUZzSN — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) June 10, 2018

The tweet included a photo of “Tweet media” settings in which a check is placed in the box for “Mark media you Tweet as containing material that may be sensitive.”

Dorsey has yet to reply. A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE

