Tweets linked to ISIS target hurricane cities

Law enforcement officials have been advised to step up alerts for “lone wolf attackers” in Miami, Houston and other cities in the wake of threatening social media posts that appear to be connected to ISIS, according to an internal government intelligence document.

The confidential “situation awareness” document, obtained by CNBC, is dated Sept. 14 from the Homeland Security Bureau’s Southeast FloridaFusion Center. The center is the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau. It was sent to law enforcement and “homeland security communities.”

“On Sept. 11, there was a twitter posting that appears to be authored by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) that threatens Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and Las Vegas, the document states.

The posting said there were “a lot of opportunities for the Soldiers of Islamic state to target, the Question is When?” – READ MORE