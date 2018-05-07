TV’s Dr. Oz to Join Bill Belichick, Lou Ferrigno on Trump’s Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition Council

Mehmet Oz, The Physician Known To Audiences Of His Eponymous Tv Show As “dr. Oz,” Will Be Tapped To Join President Donald Trump’s New Council On Sports, Fitness, And Nutrition, According To A Friday Axios Report.

The same report claims Oz will join New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on the same panel, which will serve as a revamp of the long-running line of presidential advisory health councils dating back to the 1940s.

Famously, in 1990, then-President George H.W. Bush appointed bodybuilder and Hollywood action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger to head up his incarnation of the council, launching a political career that eventually put Schwarzenegger in the California governor’s mansion. Earlier reporting floated Arnold’s Pumping Iron co-star, Incredible Hulk actor, and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno as the prospective head of the council.

Like Ferrigno, Oz has been active in Republican politics for years, even considering a run for office on the GOP ticket in 2007. The Harvard College and University of Pennsylvania Medical School grad hosted then-candidate Donald Trump on his show at the crux of the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE

