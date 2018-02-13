TV Ratings for Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Down 10% from Sochi

Ratings for the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and the first few days of broadcasts are in, and the results are not good news for NBC as ratings have fallen significantly from four years ago.

The numbers show that the opening ceremonies for the PyeongChang, South Korea, Winter Games saw a ratings dip over the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. “Viewership for the PyeongChang Opening Ceremony was down over 10% compared to Sochi’s Opening Ceremony. The number of viewers dropped from 31.7 viewers to 28.3 viewers according to Deadline,” Awful Announcing reported.

“These numbers come off another dip from the Sochi games on the night before the Opening Ceremony. Those ratings from the first night of the PyeongChang Games were down a whopping 22% compared to four years ago.” – READ MORE

NBC, the only network on which Americans can watch the Olympics, has been forced to issue an apology to the entire nation of South Korea after its anchors, Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, and its Asian correspondent, Joshua Cooper Ramo, accidentally insulted the Korean people during their Opening Ceremonies broadcast.

The trio was discussing visiting Olympic dignitaries, when they settled on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Yahoo News.

“In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that ‘every Korean’ respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II,” Yahoo reported.

There is a well-known and longstanding hostility between the two nations, and Twitter was merciless, as Koreans excoriated Ramo for his cultural insensitivity. – READ MORE

Comparing Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, to Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, CNN tweeted that the leader of the North Korean delegation was “stealing the show” from the spectators’ box.

But CNN wasn’t alone. NBC News responded to the “charm offensive” delivered by North Korea with a tweet so far over the line the network eventually deleted it — but The Federalist’s Sean Davis grabbed a screenshot:

Not everyone is falling for the North Korean cheer squad’s charade, however:

Getting tired of watching the media lavish so much attention and positive coverage of North Korea during the Olympics. They *killed a vice-premier for falling asleep during a military meeting.* I don’t care how much you hate Trump – North Korea is playing you all for fools. https://t.co/oMTvd0LAnw — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 11, 2018

– READ MORE