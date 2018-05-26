Turns out the OKC shooter wasn’t stopped by a good guy with a gun — he was stopped by TWO good guys with guns

Police in Oklahoma Friday evening were still trying to understand why a man armed with a handgun and shooting-range protective gear opened fire at random inside an Oklahoma City restaurant.

But it’s clear the attack, which left three people shot, could have been worse if it wasn’t for the quick actions of two armed bystanders.

Shooting suspect Alexander Tilghman walked up to Louie’s Grill & Bar, a popular restaurant on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, around 6:30 p.m. local time Thursday and started shooting from the entrance.

He shattered a glass door. People ducked under tables while others ran from the lakeside bar in a panic.

Tilghman hit three people with a handgun, including mother Natalie Giles, 39, her 12-year-old daughter and another child. Another person fell and broke his arm during the incident, police said.

Tilghman wore ear muffs like those supplied at shooting ranges and wore protective glasses during the shooting. He was a licensed as an armed security guard, according to Catherine Edwards at the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, which issues such licenses. He was legally allowed to carry a weapon.

Oklahoma City police Captain Bo Mathews said officers are still looking for a motive to understand why Tilghman targeted the restaurnt.

The shooting could have continued if it weren’t for two men who ran out to their vehicles and grabbed handguns locked in their trunks, Mathews said. – READ MORE

