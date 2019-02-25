Turley: ‘You Have to Call Them as You See Them’ — ‘No Evidence’ of Trump-Russia Collusion

On Saturday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Smerconish,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley argued that it appears the Department of Justice special counsel probe headed up by former FBI Director Robert Mueller was unable to find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Turley walked through all the signs that suggested such collusion was unlikely and said even if some associated with the campaign did so, including Roger Stone, such activity is not illegal.

“It does,” he replied. “You have to call them as you see them. There is no evidence thus far of collusion between the Trump campaign and President Trump, and the Russians in hacking these computer systems. And moreover, it is quite unlikely if you were a KGB spymaster, would you really collude with Donald Trump and put yourself one tweet away from destruction on perhaps the most secret operation in recent history? The answer is, no. They wouldn’t do that.”- READ MORE