Turkish President Erdogan Predicts Holy ‘War’ Over Austrian Mosque Closures

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan predicted “a war” between Christianity and Islam on Saturday after the Austrian government announced it will shut down seven Turkish nationalist mosques in Vienna and possibly expel up to 60 imams.

“You do this and we sit idle? It means we will take some steps too,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

“These measures taken by the Austrian chancellor are, I fear, leading the world towards a war between the cross and the crescent,” he continued, according to the German newspaper Die Welt.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s decision Friday to shut down several extremist mosques and to dissolve an organization called the Arab Religious Community angered Erdogan, an Islamist who considers the Muslim Brotherood an ally.- READ MORE

