Turkey Calls for Islamic World To Unite Against Israel, ‘Should Move as One, with One Voice’

In the wake of increased violence along the Israeli border this week resulting in dozens of Palestinian deaths, the Turkish government reportedly called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a rotating chair of the international body and has spoken out forcefully against what he calls a “genocide” in Gaza perpetrated by Israeli forces.

According to Iranian news source Press TV, Turkey’s prime minister announced the upcoming summit last week during a parliamentary address in which he also called for renewed Islamic defiance of Israel.

“Islamic countries should without fail review their relations with Israel,” Binali Yildirim said. “The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre.”

Dismissing any perceived partisan ties, Yildirim said the OIC summit was requested “to show solidarity, brotherhood and togetherness.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1