TULSI: I could beat Biden in pushup contest (VIDEO)

The former rival of Wilmington, Delaware bad dude Corn Pop just got challenged by a girl.

Tulsi Gabbard told supporters she could beat Joe Biden in a pushup contest.

While addressing voters in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, she was asked, “Do you think you could take him?”

“My educated and informed guess would be yes,” she said to applause.

"My educated and informed guess would be yes," she said to applause.

"However, Joe Biden may have some superhuman pushup ability that nobody knows about, but I would take most people in a pushup challenge," she added.