TULSI: I could beat Biden in pushup contest (VIDEO)

The former rival of Wilmington, Delaware bad dude Corn Pop just got challenged by a girl.
Tulsi Gabbard told supporters she could beat Joe Biden in a pushup contest.
While addressing voters in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, she was asked, “Do you think you could take him?”
Could @TulsiGabbard defeat @JoeBiden in a push-up contest? Let’s hear her thoughts. pic.twitter.com/ELgF3Eo6Ta
— Dack Rouleau (@DackRouleau) January 17, 2020
“My educated and informed guess would be yes,” she said to applause.
“However, Joe Biden may have some superhuman pushup ability that nobody knows about, but I would take most people in a pushup challenge,” she added. – READ MORE