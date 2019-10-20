Tulsi Gabbard’s Husband Shares Powerful Photo Reminding People Where Her Loyalties Lie

Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat representative from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, has been the target of vicious conspiracy theories this week after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suggested she was a “Russian asset.”

Clinton is now claiming Gabbard is a “Russian asset,” further watering down the term. The twice failed presidential candidate made the claim on the podcast “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe,” and her comments were quickly spread in the media, with supporters parroting her remarks.

I just want to share this photo as a reminder of where @TulsiGabbard‘s loyalties lay. For anyone to smear my wife as an agent or asset of another country is offensive to all Americans, no matter where your political ideologies lay. #HillaryClinton #QueenOfWarmongers #Tulsi2020 pic.twitter.com/rpnZ3stl4K — Abraham Williams (@abewilliamsdp) October 19, 2019

Gabbard’s husband, freelance cinematographer Abraham Williams, also defended his wife on Twitter, sharing a photo of her in uniform planting flowers at a veteran’s grave.

"I just want to share this photo as a reminder of where @TulsiGabbard's loyalties lay. For anyone to smear my wife as an agent or asset of another country is offensive to all Americans, no matter where your political ideologies lay," he wrote.