Tulsi Gabbard: ‘You See The Final Expression Of Cancel Culture In Islamist Terrorist Groups Like ISIS, Al-Qaeda’ (VIDEO)

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) compared those who engage in “cancel culture” to Islamist terrorists during an interview this week on Fox News, saying that they are similar in terms of wanting to ban ideas that are a threat to them.

“When you look at the foundation of our democracy, it is based on this ideal, this principle of freedom, freedom of speech, freedom for every single one of us to be able to share our ideas and debate them, to argue them, to agree or to disagree, to pick and choose in this marketplace of ideas, those that we deem to be right or wrong to be superior or inferior and even for those ideas that may be misleading or dangerous, that in this free marketplace, we have the right to then defeat those ideas with with superior ones,” Gabbard said. “Cancel culture is the opposite of this, it is exactly the opposite of this foundational principle of our democracy. It means that in a cancel culture, you have some people who believe that they are special, that they are superior, that they have the power to be able to shut down those who have ideas and views that are different, who may follow a path that they deem to be the wrong path and will therefore say, ‘No, we’re going to place obstacles in front of you, we’re going to silence certain voices, so that only those who agree with us and the path that we deem to be right as the one that is before you to choose.’”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --