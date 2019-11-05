Tulsi Gabbard: U.S. Government ‘Is Hiding The Truth’ About 9/11 Terror Attacks (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said during a Fox News interview on Thursday night that the United States government is “hiding the truth” about the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Families who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks want the truth, and they deserve the truth. Join me in demanding all information regarding Saudi involvement in 9/11 attack: https://t.co/zVa2levIBv pic.twitter.com/0nqz6VvLQo — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 1, 2019

Gabbard, a Representative from Hawaii, told Tucker Carlson that she believes that the U.S. government is covering up Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks which killed thousands of Americans.

“This story that we’re hearing from the families of those who were killed on 9/11 pushes this issue to the forefront where, for so long, leaders in our government have said, ‘well, Saudi Arabia is our great ally, they’re a partner in counterterrorism’ — turning a blind eye or completely walking away from the reality that Saudi Arabia time and again, has proven to be the opposite,” Gabbard said.

“They’re undermining our national security interests … they are the number one exporter of this Wahhabi extremist ideology,” Gabbard continued. “They’re a fertile recruiting ground for terrorists, like al Qaeda and ISIS around the world. They’re directly providing arms and assistance to al Qaeda, in places like Yemen, and in Syria.”

"And as we are seeing here, it is our government, our own government that is hiding the truth … and the many other families of those who were killed on 9/11," Gabbard concluded. "For what? Where do the loyalties really lie?"