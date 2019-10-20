Tulsi Gabbard Lights Up Hillary Clinton For Suggesting She’s A Russian Asset: ‘The Queen Of Warmongers’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) fired back on Friday after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton seemed to suggest that the Democratic presidential candidate is a “Russian asset” who is being “groom[ed]” to run as a third-party candidate.

“Great! Thank you ,” Gabbard responded to Clinton. “You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain.”

“From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why,” she continued. “Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose.”

The Hawaii congresswoman's remarks come only two days after Clinton sat down with President Barack Obama's former campaign manager, David Plouffe, during an appearance on his podcast "Campaign HQ."