Tulsi Gabbard Lawsuit: Google Has ‘Almost Total Control’ over Key Elements of Elections

Democratic presidential candidate and military veteran Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is suing Google, as Breitbart News reported earlier today.

In her legal complaint, Gabbard states that Google has “almost total control” over key elements of elections, stating:

In addition to Google’s overarching control over, and restrictions on, American political speech generally, Google has a unique and disturbing amount of influence over—and interest in—elections. In fact, through its search, search advertising, and other monopolistic platforms, Google has almost total control over important aspects of election speech and election advertising. And Google is willing to exploit its control—as can be seen in Google’s targeting of Tulsi Gabbard, a political opponent of the company, through the Account.

In fact, Gabbard’s Account is not the first election advertising that Google has interfered with. For example, in June 2018, Google announced that it would no longer sell political ads for local races in Washington state. Yet in reality, Google continued to sell such ads—thousands of dollars’ worth, in fact—but only to certain campaigns. In short, Google’s alleged ban on ads for local races in Washington state was selectively enforced. This misconduct ultimately resulted in the Washington state attorney general prosecuting Google, and Google settled case, agreeing to pay $217,000 to resolve its liability.