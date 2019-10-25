Tulsi Gabbard joins House GOP in calling for more transparency in impeachment inquiry

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) criticized the way House Democrats are conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump for being too “partisan” during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Gabbard, who has gained a reputation for standing apart from the Democratic establishment on some issues, said the public needs to have more access to know what’s going on in closed-door depositions.

“I don’t know what’s going on in those closed doors. We as members of Congress don’t have access to the information that is being shared, and I think that the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are as this inquiry goes on,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard initially opposed impeachment, saying it would be too divisive, before she eventually supported an impeachment inquiry. Still, she said, handling it in a “partisan” way could be damaging.

“I think it needs to be a transparent process,” Gabbard said. “I have long expressed my concern about going through impeachment proceedings in a very, very partisan way because it will only tear apart an already divided country.” – READ MORE