Tulsi Gabbard Is Pausing Her Presidential Campaign To Report For Active Duty

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) revealed on Monday that she will be taking a two-week leave of absence from her presidential campaign in order to report for active duty with the Hawaiian Army National Guard.

“I’m stepping off of the campaign trail for a couple of weeks and putting on my Army uniform to go on a joint training exercise mission in Indonesia,” Gabbard said during an interview with CBSN’s Caitlin Huey-Burns.

“I will be doing a training exercise with the Indonesian military, focused on a few different things like counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, and disaster response,” she continued. “And joining my brothers and sisters from the Hawaii National Guard in doing so.”

The Democratic presidential hopeful stated that while people have been urging her to find a way out of serving in order to focus on her campaign, she is looking forward to the mission so that she can further serve the citizens of United States. – READ MORE