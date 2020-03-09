Tulsi Gabbard calls out Biden and Bernie after the DNC locks her out of the debate

Despite all the accusations of misogyny and sexism in recent days over Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary, there is still a woman in the race.

That woman is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), and the Democratic National Committee announced Friday that it had changed its qualifications for the next debate in a move that solely blocks Gabbard from taking the stage against frontrunners Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden.

To keep me off the stage, the DNC again arbitrarily changed the debate qualifications. Previously they changed the qualifications in the OPPOSITE direction so Bloomberg could debate. I ask that you stand w/ me against the DNC’s transparent effort to exclude me from the debates. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 7, 2020

On Friday night, Gabbard reacted to the DNC’s maneuvering, and called on her opponents to have the “courage” to “stand up for what is right” after the party locked her out.

Rep. Gabbard won two delegates on Super Tuesday, which would have qualified her for the debate stage under previous DNC rules, the Daily Caller reported earlier this week. But with low polling numbers and two clear front-runners in Sanders and Biden, the DNC was expected to up the threshold for qualifying for the debate. – READ MORE

