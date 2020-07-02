Tulsa officer shot during traffic stop has died, police announce

A police officer and father of two from Tulsa, Okla. has succumbed to his wounds after being shot early Monday morning during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

The department announced Sgt. Craig Johnson’s death on Tuesday afternoon, Fox 25 reported. Johnson is survived by his wife, two young children and his parents.

“He also leaves behind a bunch of brothers and sisters,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said, referring to Johnson’s fellow officers.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot during the incident, had reportedly been out on patrol for less than six weeks. His wounds have not become fatal.

Police arrested the suspect and identified him as David Anthony Ware, 32. His alleged accomplice, Matt Hall, 29, was also taken into custody.

“I want to thank the Johnson family for sharing Sgt. Craig Johnson with us, for allowing him to be a part of our department, and for allowing him to serve this community,” the chief added. – READ MORE

