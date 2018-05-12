Tucker to Democrats: If the Creepy Porn Lawyer Is Your Savior, You’re in Trouble (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is not particularly a fan of Avenatti. In a Thursday night segment, Carlson chided the media for latching onto a “creepy porn lawyer” as a potential savior:

His scathing remarks were part of an examination of why the 2018 midterm elections had closed to within a mere 3 points in a recent poll; the Democrats have been up by double digits and are counting on a “blue wave” to take back at least one house of Congress.

Examining why the Democrats have lost touch yet again with middle America, Carlson turned to a MSNBC panel — “which is as close as to a Democratic Party focus group as you’ll ever find,” he mused — discussing the latest exploits of Avenatti. – READ MORE

