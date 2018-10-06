Tucker: The Left’s ‘Full Assault on the Justice System’ Will Intensify if Kavanaugh Confirmed

Tucker Carlson said Thursday that, if Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the Supreme Court, Americans can expect the Democrats’ ongoing “full assault on the justice system.”

Carlson said the assault has thus far included “professional lawmakers attack[ing] the rule of law, anti-racism activists embracing full-throated racism on television, and advocates for women destroy[ing] the life of an actual woman for political gain.”

“The country is all but inverted during the debate over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination,” he said.

Carlson said that if Kavanaugh is confirmed, the left may move to even more drastic measures to control power in the United States. – READ MORE

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday asked if those who say they are victims of sex crimes have an obligation to report them, asking if they are “part of the problem” if they don’t.

“If there’s a rapist on the loose, if you don’t tell anybody, if Bernie Madoff rips you off and you don’t tell his other investors, you’re part of the problem, are you not?” Carlson asked radio host Ethan Bearman.

Carlson raised the question in a segment discussing the allegations made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. – READ MORE