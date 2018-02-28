Tucker Tells Illegal Immigrant Lawyer: ‘I Don’t Think You Should Become A Citizen’ (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson told illegal immigrant lawyer Cesar Vargas on Monday that he doesn’t think he should “become a citizen.”

Vargas repeatedly invoked American history during the segment, saying “That’s why we had a colonial war,” and “We pushed against a tyrant.”

“First of all, I mean, no offense, but I wish you wouldn’t say we. Hold on, since you’re not a citizen, actually, so you don’t get to see we. I’m sorry. You just don’t,” The Daily Caller co-founder said

“I’m an American. Citizenship does not make me an American, ” Vargas said. – READ MORE

