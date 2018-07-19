Tucker Shocks Entire Panel with Who’s Really Influencing Our Elections

Tucker Carlson, a member of the Fox News team that traveled to Helsinki for the summit, joined the co-hosts of Fox’s “The Five” via satellite to discuss a number of developments following the summit, including the allegations of election meddling.

Carlson said that while he agreed with assessments that Russia likely attempted to interfere in the 2016 election, he noted that other nations also interfered in our elections in different ways, such as Mexico by “packing our electorate” with its own people.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld broached the topic of leftist outrage over Trump’s failure to explicitly call out Russian election meddling.

“It’s very hard, at least for me, Tucker, to take that media response to this seriously,” he said. “Since it’s always been at an incredible high pitch, that for some reason maybe I just don’t hear it anymore.”

“I’m wondering if this is because the media is blaming Putin for Hillary’s loss and they are constantly demanding their pound of flesh and nothing will ever be enough,” Gutfeld added.

“I’m not a shrink so I don’t fully understand that, but I don’t think Russia is our close friend or anything like that,” Carlson replied. “Of course they are trying to interfere in our affairs. They have for a long time.”

“Many countries do. Some more successfully than Russia, like Mexico, which is routinely interfering in our elections by packing our electorate, so those are all concerns,” he continued. – READ MORE

Far left Democrat Adam Smith went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Adam Smith said the Russian crime was that they hacked into the DNC server and implemented a disinformation campaign.– READ MORE

