Tucker: ‘March for Our Lives’ Backed By the Wealthy, Demands ‘You Be Punished for Crimes Others Committed’ (VIDEO)

#ICYMI part of the opening monologue from tonight pic.twitter.com/Gd8m5n0iIO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 24, 2018

Tucker Carlson said the “March for Our Lives” taking place across the nation Saturday is backed by wealthy figures and is calling for things that are “unconstitutional and irrational.”

“Thousands of activists will descend on Washington to demand that you be punished for crimes others committed,” Carlson said.

He said the District of Columbia branch of the march is backed by billionaire media magnate and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg (I) as well as progressive New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

“Some of what they are calling for is unconstitutional and irrational – it cannot work, it won’t work, and that’s why it’s not already the law,” Carlson said. – READ MORE

