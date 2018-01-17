Tucker: Do Liberal Elites Send Their Kids to Colleges That Admit Everyone? (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson said that in the wake of President Trump’s alleged comments about underdeveloped countries, our nation’s “elites” have “recoiled in rage.”

“A new consensus has formed… so get a pen: Every other country is great, especially the poor and disorganized ones,” Carlson said of the left-wing and media response to comments about Haiti and Africa.

The truth is, our ruling class supports our current immigration policy because, for them, its all upside. For them, open borders mean cheaper labor and bountiful household help, and above all the sense that, unlike you, they're good people. #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 16, 2018

He said that Harvard University admits people based on merit, not by refusing to be selective.

“How many [elite universities] will admit poorly-educated Haitians who can’t speak English?” he asked. – READ MORE

A Thursday Washington Post report set the media world ablaze when it reported President Donald Trump saying in immigration negotiations with congressional leaders:

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

In his response to the comments, Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave critics two choices in reference to the administration’s decision to send back 200,000 Salvadoran nationals residing in the United States.– READ MORE

Thursday on his Fox News Channel show, Tucker Carlson reacted to President Donald Trump’s reported reference to “shithole countries” and the criticism the president has received in response.

Carlson defended Trump, saying the comments are something “that almost every single person in America agrees with.” – READ MORE