Tucker: Dems, The Media ‘Terrified You’ll Listen to What Kanye West Is Saying’

Tucker Carlson said that the left and some in the media are “terrified that you will listen to what Kanye West” said at the White House on Thursday.

“[West] is precisely crazy enough to think for himself,” Carlson said, adding that the rap artist offers “real insights into the way the world actually is. … That makes him dangerous to a system based on piety and lying.”

Carlson said the media response proved that the left believes “Kanye must be crushed.”

He said that Democrats need nearly the entirety of the African-American vote to win presidential elections, so when West espouses support for Trump and his policies, they view it negatively.

"They're terrified you will listen to what Kanye West is saying."