Tucker Carlson: ‘What’s The Point Of Voting Republican’ If Kavanaugh Is Derailed? (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned the Republican Party that if they allow the Democrats to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court based on unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct, it will be over.

“What’s the point of voting Republican?” he asked.

Carlson made the comment on his program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday where he opined that if the GOP fails to appoint Kavanaugh based on accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations alone, “they’ll never put a justice on the court again.” – READ MORE