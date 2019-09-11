Tucker Carlson Supports John Bolton Firing: ‘Fundamentally A Man Of The Left’

While most conservatives were dismayed to hear of National Security Advisor John Bolton’s exit from the White House, Tucker Carlson of Fox News has a different take: He was a “man of the Left” and should have been fired.

“It is great news for America. Especially for the large number of young people who would have been killed in pointless wars if Bolton had stayed on the job,” said Carlson, according to Fox News. “They may not be celebrating tonight, but they should be.”

The Fox News host noted that oil prices apparently dropped upon Bolton’s firing because global investors “knew for certain that Bolton planned on launching another Middle Eastern conflict that would inevitably spike energy prices.”

Carlson then recalled a previous interview he did with Bolton, arguing that he did not understand the consequences of “regime change” in the Middle East. He also noted many Democrats were actually critical of Bolton’s ouster, going on to accuse him of even “promoting Obama loyalists within the National Security Council.”

“If you are wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, it’s because Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the Left,” Carlson said. “There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the Left, not the Right. Don’t let the mustache fool you.” – READ MORE