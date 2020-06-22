Tucker Carlson: Stepmother Of Police Officer Charged In Rayshard Brooks Shooting Fired From Her Job. Company Releases Statement.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Thursday evening that the stepmother of Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, the officer who allegedly shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, has been fired from her job at a mortgage company in the area.

“Until today, his stepmother, her name is Melissa Rolfe, was the HR director at a place called Equity Prime Mortgage in Atlanta, Georgia,” Carlson said. “But today, she was let go. She’s no longer in that role, apparently she was fired and her only crime was being officer Rolfe’s stepmother.”

Tucker Carlson reports that @Equity_Prime Mortgage in Atlanta has fired the step mother of police officer Garrett Rolfe, who was charged in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks. pic.twitter.com/RtJhNyyd2F — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 19, 2020

“According to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to this program, Rolfe was promised that her job was safe, but today she was told, ‘We have to terminate our relationship with you,’” Carlson continued. “No other explanation was offered and honestly no other explanation was needed. It was obvious what happened.”

The company released a statement on their Twitter account that did not mention Rolfe’s stepmother’s name but appeared to allude to her termination and stressed that the company was committed to diversity. – READ MORE

