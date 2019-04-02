Tucker Carlson says Chris Hayes is ‘what every man would be if feminists had absolute power’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said MSNBC host Chris Hayes is “what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country” during his opening monologue on Monday night.

“Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply, deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it,”

Carlson said of his 8 p.m. rival. Carlson also showed clips of a town hall event hosted by Hayes and featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).