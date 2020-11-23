Tucker Carlson Rails Against Sidney Powell For Failing To Provide Evidence Backing Up ‘Bombshell’ Voter Fraud Claim

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell refused to provide his show evidence backing up her “bombshell” claim that electronic voting machines stole millions of votes from President Donald Trump.

“We took Sidney Powell seriously. We had no intention of fighting with her,” Carlson said Thursday. “We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not? So we invited her on the show. We would have given her the whole hour. We would have given her the whole week, actually, and listened patiently the whole time. It’s that big a story.”

“But she never sent any evidence. Not a page,” Carlson said. “When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence either. Nor did she provide any today at the press conference.”

Powell said during a press conference Thursday that “communist money” sent through “Venezuela, Cuba and possibly China” was used to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. She said that Dominion Voting Systems and its software, which according to the Wall Street Journal serve about 40% of American voters, were created at the direction of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez “to make sure he never lost another election” after he lost an election in his country.

Specifically, Powell said the voting software used by Dominion has the ability to flip votes from Trump to Biden. Powell said an algorithm was probably run “all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden.”

Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn’s lawyer now working for Trump, says the election was rigged by “communist money” and a scheme devised by the late Hugo Chavez, President of Venezuala. pic.twitter.com/8XTnRHCzAM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 19, 2020

Powell said the Trump campaign’s legal efforts would prove that Trump “won by a landslide.”

Carlson said Powell’s claims, if true, would “amount to the greatest single crime in American history.”

“Powell did say that electronic voting is dangerous. We’re with her there,” Carlson said. “But she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.”

“Why are we telling you this? Because it’s true,” Carlson said. “Maybe Sidney Powell will come forward soon with details on how exactly this happened. Maybe she will. We’re certainly hopeful that she will.”