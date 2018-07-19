TUCKER CARLSON: Podesta Gets Immunity from Mueller; Clinton Pal Will Avoid Prison to Rat Out Paul Manafort (Video)

The bombshell D.C. insiders pretty much already knew but were waiting for some type of confirmation.

Tucker Carlson provided that Thursday night by reporting Tony Podesta scored a get-out-of-jail-free card from U.S. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller to rat on Paul Manafort.

But wait.

Shouldn’t Podesta get indicted like Manafort since he is allegedly guilty of some of the same infractions Manafort was indicted for?

RIGGED.

The Swamp.

!! @TuckerCarlson reports Tony Podesta got Immunity from Mueller in order to testify against Manafort! there are 2 standards.#FireMueller — Ashi Friedberg (@luvchurchill) July 20, 2018

Confirmed. Mueller has given Tony Podesta immunity to testify against Paul Manafort. The fact that it is not the other way around is more evidence that this is a VERY partisan investigation. #MuellerWitchHunt — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 20, 2018

