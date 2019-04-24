Tucker Carlson: Our leaders ignore Christian persecution because they believe Christians are the problem

The holiest day of the Christian calendar turned to tragedy on Sunday in Sri Lanka. In a series of coordinated attacks, suicide bombers struck three Catholic Churches, as well as hotels in cities across the country. At least 300 people were murdered, hundreds more were wounded.

Sri Lankan authorities say the attackers were affiliated with a local terror group. The attackers were radical Muslims. Their motives were religious. Their targets were Christians. None of that is speculation; it is true. And maybe because it is so true and so obviously true, nobody in authority wanted to say it out loud.

So instead, they went to great lengths to avoid the clear language. “The attacks on tourists and Easter worshipers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity,” tweeted former President Barack Obama. Hillary Clinton used the same awkward phrase: “I am praying for everyone affected by today’s horrific attack on Easter worshipers and travelers in Sri Lanka.”

“Easter worshipers.” Why don’t you say Christians? Nobody worships Easter. There is a reason, of course; euphemisms are never accidental. Our leaders believe Christians are the problem, that they are the dangerous ones. They can’t be trusted. Tell them the truth, and they might go crazy and organize a new Crusade — unsheath their swords and march on Jerusalem. You never know with Christians.

On Monday night, the Washington Post ran a story with his headline: “Sri Lanka church bombings stoke far-right anger in the West.” As if you have to be some kind of Nazi to be upset about church bombings. That’s what they seem to think. That’s why our leaders consistently ignore the persecutions of Christians around the world. When U.S. policy contributes to that persecution — and it does — they say nothing about it. – READ MORE