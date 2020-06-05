Tucker Carlson: Our leaders have dithered and lied about the riots as the nation goes up in flames

The nation went up in flames this weekend. No one in charge stood up to save America. Our leaders dithered. They cowered. They openly sided with the destroyers. In many cases, they egged them on.

Later, they will deny doing any of this. They are denying it now. But you know the truth because you saw it happen.

This is how nations collapse. When no one in authority keeps the order, and when someone in our professional class encourage violence, American citizens are forced to defend themselves. They have no choice. No one else is going to defend them — they know that now.

It’s possible that more people will be hurt in coming days — that would be a tragedy. But in an environment like this, more violence could very well lead to a cascade of new tragedies, to something far bigger and more destructive than anything we have seen so far.

So, this isn’t over. It might simply be the beginning. We pray it isn’t.

It’s hard to think clearly about anything that’s going on right now. The chaos, the destruction, the relentless lying from above — it’s all too much. Americans are bewildered, and they are afraid. But most of all, they are filled with rage, angrier than they have ever been.

The worst people in our society have taken control. They did nothing to build this country. Now, they are tearing it down. They are rushing us toward mass suicide.

So, how do we respond? We must protect ourselves and our families. Once again, we have no choice, but to do that. But we cannot allow ourselves to become like they are.

We are not animals, we are Americans. In the face of such indecency, we must resolve to be decent. We believe this country has a future. We intend for our children to live and thrive here. That is what we are defending. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --