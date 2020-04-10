Tucker Carlson On Fauci’s Quarantine Call: Pushing “National Suicide” While He Has Job Security (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Friday night blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for his lately publicly urging the Trump administration to declare a federally-imposed ‘stay at home’ order across all 50 states, while also underscoring the FOX host still considers the White House coronavirus task force member and nation’s top infectious disease expert to be an “impressive person”.

“We’ve interviewed Dr. Fauci respectfully on this program, and we’d gladly do that again if he came back, and he will come back. He’s an impressive person. But that does not mean that he’s never wrong,” Carlson said. “On the question of this pandemic, Fauci has been wrong repeatedly.”

Tucker Carlson says Anthony Fauci is proposing “national suicide” pic.twitter.com/xPIE0sjRi8 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 4, 2020

Carlson expressed he’s particularly bothered by Fauci’s recommendation of a national quarantine given that economic devastation would be pretty much assured. The night prior Dr. Fauci told CNN’s Anderson Cooper during a coronavirus town hall: “I don’t understand why that’s not happening.” He said further, “You know, the tension between federally mandated versus states’ rights to do what they want is something I don’t want to get into,” and added, “But if you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that.” – READ MORE

