Tucker Carlson: Mueller Report ‘Single Most Humiliating Thing That Has Ever Happened To The White House Press’ (VIDEO)

In comments highlighted online by President Trump, Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared on his show Thursday night that the final report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller is “perhaps the single most humiliating thing that has ever happened to the White House Press in the history of this Country.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJEw0b9lCmY

“So, after two long years, here we are. It’s hard to believe that any of it actually happened. Looking back, it was two years of unremitting, never diminishing hysteria about Russia,” Carlson’s said in a lengthy monologue Thursday (video below, full statement published as an op-ed on FoxNews.com). “It was a continuous wave of panic and superstition over unseen Slovak interference, all stoked by the very people we’re told are the most rational in our society.”

“It seems like a dream now, which actually it was,” said Carlson. “None of it was real. Nobody colluded with Vladimir Putin. Nobody changed vote totals or met secretly in Prague or had a pee tape, whatever that is. There was never a Russia conspiracy. Hillary Clinton wasn’t robbed of her rightful position by Julian Assange or Roger Stone or anyone else. Hillary lost the election because she was an entitled boor who didn’t run on anything. In the end, that’s what Robert Mueller proved.” – read more