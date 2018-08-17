Tucker Carlson: If Children of Illegal Aliens Are Given U.S. Citizenship, Why Should I Pay Taxes? (VIDEO)

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson asks why he should have to follow United States law when the children of illegal aliens are rewarded with birthright citizenship.

In a segment dedicated to the issue of “anchor babies,” the term commonly used to refer to the children of foreign nationals who receive immediate U.S. citizenship, Carlson said Americans should not have to follow the law if illegal aliens are not required to, and even more so, rewarded with citizenship for their children regardless whether they follow the law or not.

CARLSON: If we're rewarding foreign nationals who break our laws, why should I have to pay my taxes? Why should I have to, as an American citizen, have to obey the laws? I mean, I guess that's a rhetorical question, but what's the message that we're sending? I have to obey every law or else I go to jail, but a foreign national can show up and give the finger to our justice system and get rewarded for it. How does that work exactly? [Emphasis added]