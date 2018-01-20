Tucker Carlson Goes off on Chicago Alderman to His Face: ‘What a Loathsome Little Demagogue You Are’ (VIDEO)

The city of Chicago is under the microscope for ignoring federal law regarding illegal immigration.

George Cardenas, a Chicago alderman, sat with Fox News host Tucker Carlson to hash out the matter, and things got heated. Carlson and his guest immediately bumped heads when it came to discussing Chicago’s budget and whether the city was on the edge of insolvency.

Then Carlson steered the conversation back to illegal immigration.

“Let’s get back to the question of how all the energy you’re putting into helping people who shouldn’t be here in the first place is benefiting the American citizens of Chicago,” Carlson said. “Why should they be happy about this?”

Cardenas replied that as an alderman, he has constituents of all sorts of nationalities and that when they come to him with an issue, he doesn’t ask if they’re citizens. He called that practice “un-American”and said, “I wouldn’t do that to anyone.” – READ MORE

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took on illegal immigrant lawyer Cesar Vargas Monday, and it didn’t go great for Vargas.

Carlson first asked Vargas, “Let me ask you a really simple question. If more immigration always makes the country richer, then why does the state with the most immigration, which is California, keep getting poorer? It now has more poverty than any state. One out of five Californians is poor. If immigration makes us richer, why is California getting poorer? What is the answer to that I wonder?”

Vargas answered, “Well I would just say that California has a surplus of more than $10 billion into their state economy. Why? Because many factors. But, because it‘s a welcoming state…”

“Wait a second. Wait a second,” The Daily Caller co-founder replied, adding, “California’s gotten poorer–one in five Californians is poor. That was not the case when I grew up in California. It has the most immigration. So if immigration always makes us more prosperous, why is the opposite happening in California? It’s a very simple question.” – READ MORE

A Thursday Washington Post report set the media world ablaze when it reported President Donald Trump saying in immigration negotiations with congressional leaders:

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

In his response to the comments, Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave critics two choices in reference to the administration’s decision to send back 200,000 Salvadoran nationals residing in the United States.– READ MORE

Thursday on his Fox News Channel show, Tucker Carlson reacted to President Donald Trump’s reported reference to “shithole countries” and the criticism the president has received in response.

Carlson defended Trump, saying the comments are something “that almost every single person in America agrees with.” – READ MORE