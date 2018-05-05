True Pundit

Tucker Carlson: Feds’ Michael Cohen Investigation Tactics ‘Orwellian’ — ‘A Grotesque Violation of Civil Liberties’ (VIDEO)

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson warned the federal government’s investigation of Trump confidante Michael Cohen had broad implications regarding civil liberties.

The Fox News Channel host described the unknown terms of a raid and surveillance as “Orwellian” and argued his affiliation with President Donald Trump alone was not sufficient enough to justify the norms the FBI had violated in this investigation. READ MORE

