Tucker Carlson Eclipses Competition As Ratings Go Through The Roof

Tucker Carlson is absolutely crushing it.

The Fox News host has surpassed Sean Hannity as the most-watched host in all of cable news, ending last week with an average total audience of four million viewers, according to Nielson (via Forbes).

Hannity trailed Carlson by 3.9 million viewers, followed by host Laura Ingraham with 3.5 million.

Carlson’s winning streak continued on Monday with 4.2 million viewers, followed by Hannity at 3.7 million and Ingraham at 3.1 million.

The spike in ratings comes after several advertisers, including T-Mobile and Disney, bailed on the Fox News host following comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death – saying “this may be a lot of things, this moment we are living through, but it is definitely not about black lives, and remember that when they come for you. And at this rate, they will.” – READ MORE

