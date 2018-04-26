Tucker Carlson criticizes GOP for campaigning against Clinton: She ‘doesn’t run anything’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson jabbed Republicans on Tuesday for their continued focus on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as they set out on the campaign trail.

That strategy, Carlson said, has a glaring problem: Clinton is not running for office, nor is she currently an elected official.

“The appeal is obvious; nobody really likes Hillary Clinton, even people that are paid to pretend they like her,” Carlson said on the Tuesday night airing of his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“The downside is, it’s not really a relevant argument. Hillary Clinton doesn’t run anything anymore — she doesn’t represent the modern Democratic Party.” – READ MORE

