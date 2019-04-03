Tucker Carlson Beats CNN’s Entire Prime Time Line Up Combined. CNN Isn’t Taking It Well.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson absolutely dominated CNN last week, beating their entire prime time line up combined in total viewers by over 1,000,000 viewers — and CNN is not handling the news well.

CNN’s entire prime time line up garnered 2,474,000 total viewers compared to Carlson’s 3,475,000 total viewers.

Ratings from Nielsen Media Research for 03/25-03/29:

FOX News Tucker Carlson: 3,475,000 total viewers; 625,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic

CNN Cooper: 810,000 total viewers; 203,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic

CNN Cuomo: 875,000 total viewers; 217,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic

CNN Lemon: 789,000 total viewers; 228,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic

At first, CNN responded to the blow out in ratings with CNN's Brian Stelter claiming: "Since the letter's release on Sunday, there hasn't been much news."