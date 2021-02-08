Tucker Carlson: Bank of America secretly handed over private customer data to the FBI following Capitol riot

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed in a bombshell report Thursday night that Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank serving more than 60 million people, secretly surveilled customers considered to be persons of interest following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and handed over their private information to federal investigators.

Carlson reported on air Thursday that his team exclusively obtained evidence that “in the days after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Bank of America went through its own customers’ financial and transaction records” at the request of federal law enforcement investigators, searching its databases for “people who fit a specific profile.”

The profile went as follows, according to Carlson: “1. Customers confirmed as transacting, either through bank account, debit card, or credit card, purchases in Washington, D.C. between 1/5 and 1/6. 2. Purchases made for Hotel/Airbnb RSVPs in DC, VA, and MD after 1/6. 3. Any purchase of weapons or at a weapons-related merchant between 1/7 and their upcoming suspected stay in D.C. area around Inauguration Day. 4. Airline related purchases since 1/6.”

During the probe, Bank of America eventually identified 211 customers who met the “thresholds of interest” and proceeded to turn those customers’ information over to investigators without their knowledge or consent. – READ MORE

