Tucker Can’t Believe It — CNN ‘Questioning The Integrity Of A Survivor Because It Suits Them’ (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson questioned on Friday the double standard of CNN “questioning the integrity of a survivor” after the network leaked emails between Colton Haab and a network producer.

Tucker had Parkland shooting survivor Colton Haab on his show Thursday night to discuss how CNN may have scripted questions for an upcoming town hall event.

Haab told Carlson, “They had taken what I had wrote and what I had briefed on and talked about and they actually wrote the question for me.”

He also said, “Originally I had thought that it was going to be more of my own question and my own say and then it turned out to be more of just a script. And she [the CNN producer] had actually said that over the phone I needed to stick to the script.” – READ MORE

