Tucker Calls For Roger Stone Pardon, Thinks Adam Schiff And Eric Swalwell Should Resign In Disgrace

Tucker Carlson on Friday called for President Donald Trump to pardon Roger Stone “very soon,” while asserting that Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell should resign from office for peddling the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

“This has been a disaster,” Carlson said on his show, hours after special counsel Robert Mueller sent his Russia investigation report to the Justice Department.

Agency officials said the report marks the end of the 22-month-long investigation, and no further indictments will be issued. The probe ends without any Trump associates being charged with conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Stone was indicted on Jan. 24 on charges related to his testimony in 2017 before the House Intelligence Committee.

“And what about the victims of this monstrosity? Roger Stone is facing life in prison,” Carlson said.

“All to find collusion. But there was no collusion. Stone is still looking at life in prison. Where is Roger Stone’s pardon? His pardon from the president? Let’s hope it comes very soon.”

Carlson also called out Schiff, Swalwell and CNN’s Jeff Zucker for promoting collusion conspiracy theories throughout the investigation.

“How can we let the people who are responsible for it continue as if it never happened?” the Fox News host asked.

“How can Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff keep their seats in the House of Representatives? They should resign. How can Jeff Zucker remain at CNN after we now know that much of what his network told us for two years is a total lie?”

Follow Chuck on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]