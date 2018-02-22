Tucker Asks Gun Control Activist A Simple Firearm Question — He Refuses To Even Address it (VIDEO)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson caught a gun control activist in a pickle on Tuesday when he asked him about banning barrel shrouds.

Jumaane Williams, a New York City council member, repeatedly asked The Daily Caller co-founder if he thought people should have unfettered access to guns — completely ignoring the specifics of actual gun legislation.

“Look, I’m not for gun killing of any kind,” Carlson said. “My only point is that legislators make laws, and they do so in the hopes they will have their intended effect, and we know from ten years of experience that an assault weapons ban doesn’t work.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *